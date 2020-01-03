dracula,-episode-3,-review:-this-bold,-brilliant-bloodsucker-has-left-us-thirsty-for-more

You know how it is at this time of year. Take a restorative afternoon nap, fall into a deep slumber, then wake up confused with no idea how long you’ve been asleep or what time it is.

Even immortal warlords experience this. The concluding episode of Dracula (BBC One) began with the titular bloodsucker (Claes Bang) emerging from his coffin on the seabed and coming ashore at Whitby – only to realise that he’d slept for 123 years and it was now 2020.

“Welcome to England, Count Dracula,” said the waiting Dr Zoe Helsing (Dolly Wells). “What kept you? And are you hungry?”

These three feature-length New Year stories from writers Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss could hardly have been much more different…