dracula,-episode-2-review:-strictly-not-for-purists,-but-this-nightmarish-sea-voyage-was-a-hugely-entertaining-ride

Just when you thought you had the measure of Dracula (BBC One), they turned it into an Agatha Christie story: And Then There Were None (of the Original Bits of the Book Left In It).

Actually, let’s be fair. Writers Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat based this second episode on Count Dracula’s passage to England aboard the Demeter, which appears in Bram Stoker’s novel. In the book, Dracula silently bumps off members of the crew. Here, he had a banquet of fellow passengers: a grand duchess of past acquaintance, an Indian doctor and his mute daughter, a bridegroom who had brought along his wife and his gay lover.

If you are of the opinion that adaptations of literary classics should remain faithful…