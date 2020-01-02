Dracula drops another sneaky Sherlock Holmes Easter egg in episode 2 – did you notice it?

The second episode of Dracula aired on BBC One tonight and bosses surprised us with yet another sneaky Sherlock Holmes Easter egg.

Much to our delight, showrunners Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss slipped in a cheeky reference to the infamous detective’s right-hand man and renowned biographer Dr. John Watson.

Did you notice it?

Within the first quarter of the thrilling installment, Grand Duchess Valeria (played by Catherine Schell) told Claes Bang’s Count Dracula about a mysterious author who wants to document her life.

As they talked over a spot of dinner, Duchess Valeria commented: ‘A gentleman in England wants to write the story of my life.’

Would that be Dr. Watson, perhaps?

This is the second time Dracula has referred to Sherlock Holmes since the drama kicked off on New Year’s Day.

Episode one paid homage to the British sleuth and saw

Sister Agatha (Dolly Wells) floored Jonathan Harker (John Heffernan) by revealing the suspiciously quiet nun beside her throughout his interrogation was actually his fiancée, Mina (Morfydd Clark).

‘I apologise for the deception; it was necessary she heard the story from your own lips,’ Agatha, who later turned out to be revealed as Van Helsing teased.

She continued: ‘Having established your identity, it was not difficult to trace you back to England and find your worried fiancé. I have a detective acquaintance in London.’

Both Dracula and the Sherlock Holmes books were set and published in the Victorian era and Moffat and Gatiss worked on the Sherlock series together – and unsurprisingly, audiences are convinced that the two will crossover at some point.

‘It started as a joke,’ Gatiss said at the Dracula premiere. ‘We were shooting Sherlock series three, we had been shooting for two days.

‘And we came back to London for an awards ceremony and I had just taken a picture of Benedict [Cumberbatch] in his coat with his collar up, in silhouette, against Mrs Hudson’s doorway and I showed it to Ben Stephenson who is the drama commissioner and I said, “It looks like Dracula doesn’t it?”‘

Dracula continues on Friday at 9pm on BBC One and is available for catch-up on BBC iPlayer.





