dr-stone’s-adventures-are-back-for-another-round-with-season-2

Dr Stone is a Japanese adventure post-apocalyptic animated manga series having a huge fan following by Riichiro Inagaki and is published by Shueisha.

It is one of the most popular Manga series which is published in the weekly magazine of Shone Jump.

Season one of the fiction manga series was highly successful as it gained positive response from both the critics and the readers. The positive response led to the renewal of the series for the second season. The second edition will provide more scientific knowledge to its audience.

Recently it has been reported that the entire cast of the first season including the staff will be returning to the second season.

The upcoming season will be back with Senku and friends and other people of the village with their respective new beginnings. Season two aims to provide help in saving the civilization of the villagers by Senku and his friends.

The trailer released for the second season shows that Senku took all possible measures to build everything with which he can have a battle with Tsukasa. Yuzuriha and Taiju, Senku’s friends will have his back while achieving Senku’s mission of rescuing the statues.

The first season consisted of two stages in which the first stage running for three months which broadcasted 10-12 episodes, the second stage started with the 14th episode and ended with the 24th episode. Unlike the first season, the upcoming season will not have various courses, the show will be released in one three months carrying 10-14 episodes.

It will be interesting to see how the show progresses as the show will be the continuation of the plot Stone Wars arc from the Manga series.

