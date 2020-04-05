dr-stone-season-2-when-it’s-coming?-release-date-&-other-major-updates

The arrival of the next season of the Anime series, Dr Stone, is confirmed. JAPAN Anime series will undoubtedly be just around the corner with a fresh season with completely new episodes back. The trailer for the upcoming second season premiered on December 22, 2019. The trailer premiered by the TOHO animation. According to reports, the series is in its production stage at the moment. According to the critics and Monster, there is a Jump Festa 2020 on December 22, 2019. The trailer was debuted in this event.

Cast updates of Dr Stone Season 2:

The principal ensemble cast of the series is likely to reprise in the next season aswell by voicing their characters. The majority of the characters will undoubtedly be seen voicing in the next season like Yusuke Kobayashi, Manami Numakura, Gen Sato, Tomoaki Maeno, Ayumu Murase, Karin Takahashi, Reina Ueda and much more.

Plot updates of Dr Stone Season 2:

The next season will reveal how Senku will defeat Tsukasa and his empire using his techniques. The next season will dwell deeper in to the stone war arc and the sci-fi plot. The revival of the petrified humans may also be seen in the next season.

Concerning the Dr Stone Season 2:

The Anime series can be an adaptation by TMS Entertainment. The Anime series is adapted from the Japanese manga series, compiled by Riichiro Inagaki and by Boichi illustrated. The Anime series debuted from July 2019 to December 2019. Following the massive popularity of the Anime series, the makers made a decision to think of a year.

The principal plot revolves around Senku Ishigami, who’s the protagonist of the Anime series. He revives himself and his friends basically, where you can find no human traces anymore. They further face several enemies just like the Petrification kingdom.