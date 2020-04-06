Dr.Stone season 2 Release date is coming soon this year.what we know about it?

After the great success of Dr.stone season one, season two is coming soon this year.there will be more action pack fight.Dr.stone is a science fiction animated series.it takes a very unique approach towards the mad scientist trope. doctor stone is produced by TMS entertainment and it is based on the Manga of the same name written by Riichiro Inagaki, illustrated by Boichi(japan).on imdb it’s episode rating ranging from 8 to 9 out of 10. Story : the story is surrounded to Senku ishigame.who is a brilliant boy and comes to rebuild the human civilization.because in story 3700 years ago, a disaster happen as a mysterious light. which turned every human into stones.Dr.stone season one premiered on july 5,2019 and it ended on december 13,2019.after airing for 24 episodes special teaser was released to formally announce season.in this series the opening theme was ”good morning world.”the first season started on Tokyo Mx and on other channels.

Plot : the second season will focus on the story of the ”stone wars” arc from the Manga series.it will be the 25th episode of season two.it is also reported that Senku will meet his old friend,Taiju and Yuzuriha. and again they will solve mystery. also we can see the battle between dr.stone and main villain ”Tsukasa.” there are no high graphic animation but despite of this, it is liked by many children and teenager.because it is science-based series with action and fight.

Release date : people are waiting for next season of dr.stone because the mystery is still unsolved.and with new season we can get new character. we do not know exact release date but it will release sometimes in july 2020. Trailer: in the latest trailer for new upcoming season debuted at jump fest event where senku, chrome and gen are joining fists in preparation for the upcoming stone wars arc.