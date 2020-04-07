dr.-stone-season-2:-release-date,-cast,-dubbing,-plot,-episodes-and-everything-you-should-know!

There have been many animated series made to date that is totally based upon the manga, light animated novel. If we talk about such a series of 2019, then one name comes for sure, that is, Dr. Stone.

Dr. Stone is a Japanese animated series that is based upon a manga, which was written by Riichiro Inagaki. The series has been illustrated by Boichi. It is directed by Shinya Lino and written by Yuichiro Kido. The series first came in 2019 and was streamed by Crunchyroll. When it comes to the English streaming, then that is managed by Adult Swim.

The release date of Dr. Stone Season 2

The first season of Dr. Stone came on 5 July 2019. It had a total of 24 episodes, which were divided into two parts. The first part came with 10 to 13 episodes, and the second started with 14th episodes and ended with 24th episodes. The announcement of the second season came just after the finale episode of season one. It is not confirmed that when it will come. But it might have 10 to 13 episodes that will run for around three months.

The cast of Dr. Stone Season 2

A glimpse from the trailer of Dr. stone

The cast and the dubbing artist of the series are following – Senku Inshigami will have the voice of Yusuke Kobayashi (Japanese) and Aaron Dismuke (English), Taiju Oki have Makoto Furukawa (Japanese) and Ricco Fajardo (English), Yuzuriha Ogawa in Kana Ichinose (Japanese) and Ian Sinclair (English), Gen Asagire will have the voice of Kengo Kawanishi (Japanese) and Brandon Mcinnis (English), Kohaku will have the voice of Mahama Numakura (Japanese) and Felecia Angele (English), and Suika as Karin Takahashi (Japanese) and Saran Wiedenneft (English).

The plot of Dr. Stone Season 2

The second season will have a focus on Stone Wars, which will give the viewers more scientific knowledge. It revolves around the Taiju Oki, Senku Ishigami and Yuzuriha Ogawa. The rest of the thing related to season second is unknown. The teaser came on 22 December 2019, but the teaser is not enough to tell the plot of the season second. We have to wait for any further news from the makers.