Dr Stone Season 2’ back? Here Is Everything You Were Curious About:

The Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine had published a glimpse of the show. Since then, fans are going crazy about the show.

The writer of the Japenese manga series is Riichiro Inagaki, and Boichi is the illustrator of the show. The season had twenty-four episodes in all. A little hint was given at the end of the first season, which made the fans wonder about a second season. It created anxiety in them for a second season.

Season-1 was premiered on 5 July 2019. The show airs on Toonami for English viewers. Toonami is an American programming block which is famous for telecasting Japanese Shows. The show also airs on Crunchyroll. The producers of this anime are TOHO Animation and Shueisha.

The new season is expected to be released by Mid-2020. Here is the trailer for the show.

Plot

The season -2 is expected to be more funnier as compared to the previous season.

Taiju and Yuzuriha will be the main leads of the show. The stone war is expected to end in season-2., and the audience will be more open to the sci-fi world. The second season will have a new plot and story. The animation quality of season-1 was just up to the mark. Let us hope that season-2 will have a better quality animation.