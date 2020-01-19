dr-somdutta-singh’s-new-book-‘decoding-digital’-is-a-text-that-goes-beyond-giving-out-facts

Dr Somdutta Singh

Dr Somdutta Singh, a member of the Kotler Impact’s Board of Advisors under the Kotler Impact program, is here with her new book ‘Decoding Digital: Unlocking Digital Barriers’. Speaking to International Business Times, India, Dr Som revealed what she aims to achieve with the text.

‘Bringing alive the curiosity’

Dr Som, who was formerly the Vice-Chairperson of NASSCOM Product Council, said that for her, books are not just pages that reveal, facts, numbers and written-in-stone lessons. “The purpose of a good book goes beyond being a text that informs. The hallmark of a valuable book lies in its ability to ask questions of the user, instil and bring alive their curiosity quotient,” she said.

Amazon.in

“In addition to this, allowing the reader to navigate the interdisciplinary nature of most subjects that are relevant to life and business, takes the book a few notches higher and sets it apart from other books that adorn bookshelves of classrooms, libraries and homes,” she added.

The book is more than a text

According to Dr Som, ‘Decoding Digital: Unlocking Digital Barriers’ goes beyond giving out facts. “It is more than a text,” she said. The book traces the journey of the digital paradigm and forays into the marketing space in detail.

The book makes for both an informative and interesting read, providing you with answers to most questions about digital media.

The book explores the technical aspects of digital marketing. From SEO to social media; analytics to Adwords; legal compliance to lead generation, the book explores much in great detail. “In short, the book makes for both an informative and interesting read, providing you with answers to most questions about digital media,” said Dr Som.

Amazon.in

The book answers diverse questions

‘Decoding Digital: Unlocking Digital Barriers’ provides the readers with the knowledge to drive strategy and results approach. “Blending analytical skills with a strategic approach, Decoding Digital is at once, comprehensive and intricate. It is an effort to understand the correlation between the macro and the micro of digital marketing,” she said.

Dr Som said she found answers to diverse questions concerning digital marketing in the book. It also triggered her curiosity to read and explore the subject further.