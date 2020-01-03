dr-rajasekhar-apologises-to-chiranjeevi,-mohan-babu,-says-no-personal-fight-with-them

RGV style celebration new year













Soon after resigning from the Vice President of the MAA, actor Dr Rajasekhar offered apologised to Chiranjeevi and Mohan Babu. He also said that he has a personal fight with these actors, who were the chief guests at Wednesday’s event.

Rajasekhar with Chiranjeevi at the MAA dairy launch eventTwitter

The MAA (Movie Artistes Association) held its calendar launch event on Wednesday, January 1. Chiranjeevi and Mohan Babu were chief guests on the occasion. Dr Rajasekhar, the Vice President of the MAA, embarrassed them with his weird behavior and ruckus on the stage. After he stormed off the stage, the irritated megastar demanded strict action against the actor from the Disciplinary Committee.

Hours after the incident, Dr. Rajasekhar sent his resignation to the post of the Vice President of the MAA. He alleged that President Naresh had been degrading and insulting the members of the Association, which forced him to tender his resignation. Later, he took to his Twitter page to offer an apology to Chiranjeevi and Mohan Babu.

Dr, Rajasekhar clears air

Dr. Rajasekhar tweeted on Wednesday night, “Whatever happened today is only between Naresh, Maa and me. Things aren’t right here and I cannot stand aside quietly and watch. There is no misunderstanding or fight between Chiranjeevi Garu, Mohan Babu Garu and Me. I apologise for any inconvenience caused to our guests!”

Dr. Rajasekhar also made it clear that he has no personal issues with these two senior actors. He wrote, “But it is high time and I had to speak about it! I have resigned from my post as Executive Vice President. I promise to do whatever I can for the industry on my own. Plz don’t blow up this issue as a personal fight between Mohan Babu Garu, Chiranjeevi Garu and me.”

The Telugu actor said that he has a lot of respect for both of them and he requests everyone not to project the developments at the MAA in a different way. Dr. Rajasekhar tweeted, “I have high respect for both of them and their concern and work towards MAA. Do not project this in any other way.”