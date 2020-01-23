dr-pimple-popper-squeezes-oozing-‘human-butter’-neck-cysts-and-breakfast-is-officially-ruined

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

*Warning: This article contains graphic images*

Dr Pimple Popper gets to work popping a patient’s ‘buttery’ neck cysts in tonight’s episode of her TLC series.

Her latest patient, Nicole, pops in to the surgery to help get rid of large clusters of bumps that protrude around her neck, ears, arms and back.

The 41-year-old has been dealing with the condition for around two decades, previously popping them herself, armed with just a needle.

But after the mum-of-one managed to infect herself, she decided to approach Dr Sandra Lee for advice.

‘They’ll just cluster. It’ll be nothing and then it’ll cluster. If you feel it, there’s like three or four underneath just in one sack,’ she told the camera. ‘It’s not attractive!’

Nicole also revealed her confidence has plummeted over the bumps, as she felt ‘judged’ when going out in public.

‘I’ve tried to self-pop them with a needle. Once the stuff is all out I’m happy, it’s great, but since I’m not a doctor it comes back bigger and worse. So all I did was infect it,’ she continued, explaining she uses wigs and scarves to hide them.

‘It’s a struggle every morning just trying to get ready and having to look at myself and how ugly it looks.

‘When people notice my bumps and point them out, it makes me feel like a freak. It really hurts, I’m not something to gawk at.’

Thankfully, Dr Pimple Popper is there to save the day, and quickly diagnoses the bumps as ‘steatocystomas’ – clusters of benign cysts that form near glands.

Getting down to work, she explained that she will have to cut each bump individually, before squeezing out the fluid from inside.

‘It’s like human butter,’ she joked while oozing yellow liquid spilled out of one cyst.

So we’re absolutely never touching butter ever again.

Despite being under anaesthetic for the procedure, she can be seen wincing in pain as Dr Lee continued squeezing, before eventually getting rid of around 20 bumps.

That’s a serious amount of ‘human butter’.

Following the procedure, a delighted Nicole couldn’t get enough of her new look – and her newfound confidence.

‘There’s been a huge change in my life.

‘Now that most of my cysts are gone, I don’t worry about having to cover up!’

Dr Pimple Popper airs on Thursday, at 10pm, exclusively on TLC.





