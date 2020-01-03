dr-pimple-popper-removes-oozing-‘third-testicle’-from-man’s-body-and-it’s-honestly-grim

*Warning: This article contains graphic images*

Dr Pimple Popper has worked miracles in the past, but she definitely has her work cut out for her this time.

In an upcoming episode of the TLC series, Ravon popped into Sandra Lee’s office to show off a ‘third testicle’ that had grown between his legs, begging for her help.

The 26-year-old revealed the lump appeared a year before, popping up close to his genitals.

At first, he assumed it was an ingrown hair, but was shocked as it grew to the size of a tennis ball.

‘It’s like a third testicle, and it’s just there hanging,’ the Sun states he said, when he eventually approached the doctor for help.

‘You’ve already got your genitals there, just imagine another large mass hanging off you. That’s just nasty.’

Despite seeing her fair share of shockers, Dr Pimple Popper was left baffled by the sight, asking: ‘Oh my god… are you sure that’s not really part of your body?

‘It’s quickly growing, it’s been there only a year or so? Only a year? Can I touch it?’

She is definitely a braver person than us…

‘That thing is pretty darn wobbly,’ Sandra suggested.

Way, way too much information.

She was then seen getting to work, cutting straight into the mass, which was found to be a lipoma – a harmless fat lump.

Side note: You might want to turn the sound down for that squelching…

After a lot of cutting, Dr Lee is eventually able to extract the lump of fat, telling a relieved Ravon: ‘Alright, we got your friend there. He’s off.’

Let’s maybe not refer to it as a ‘friend’, hun?

‘As I held it in my hands, it weighed about three or four pounds, but now that little small lump feels like thousands of pounds have been lifted off me,’ he told the camera.

‘It’s a relief. I can’t wait to show my girl. I know she’s going to be super happy that it’s gone and we can live our life how we want to now.

‘Walking and running – all the activities I couldn’t do before – it’s going to be great.’

Forget walking and running, we might need another lie down after this one…

Dr Pimple Popper airs on TLC on 9 January, at 10pm.





