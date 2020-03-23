Dr. Murphy answers WGN viewer COVID-19 questions – 3/23

Several first responders test positive for COVID-19 as Pritzker demands more medical supplies

CHICAGO — Over 1,000 cases of COVID-19 are now confirmed in Illinois, and among the cases are emergency respondents, police officers, firefighters and doctors.

It is not clear at this time how these public servants may have contracted the novel virus.

Read the Full Article

Tensions run high on Capitol Hill as Senate works to advance economic stimulus

Senators are continuing to negotiate on a massive economic stimulus package, hoping a deal will soon come together after efforts to reach consensus were dealt a major blow over the weekend, even as coronavirus struck one of their own.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell ramped up the pressure on Senate Democrats late Sunday night when he scheduled another procedural vote on the coronavirus stimulus bill for 9: 45 a.m. Monday — minutes after the stock market opens — but it was blocked by Democrats who don’t want to be forced to take the vote.

Read the Full Article

Dr. Alok Patel helps explain what’s being done in containing the spread of COVID-19

To find more information about Dr. Patel, visit his website here.

Read the Full Article

Video