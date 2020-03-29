Dr. Fauci Estimates U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Could Surpass 100,000 As President Trump Struggles To Reopen Country And Lift Lockdowns For The Economy



Dr. Fauci, the immunology expert who is working with the White House to curb the Coronavirus pandemic has made an eerie prediction that the United States could see between 100,000 – 200,000 deaths due to the deadly novel virus. The New Yorker appeared on CNN’s State of the Union, where he discussed the epicenter of the U.S. epidemic that is in his hometown and also warned against lifting nationwide lockdowns. Though each state and county is implicating their own rules, President Trump has expressed concern that the economy will be broken if those who are healthy and immune to the virus aren’t allowed to return back to work. As the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Fauci has warned against lifting social restrictions.

Dr. Fauci stated the following while speaking on the program.

“I would say between 100,000 and 200,000 cases [I mean deaths]. We’re going to have millions of cases — I don’t want to be held to that because the pandemic is such a moving target.”

The main issue going on right now is that many people distrust China’s statistics. Currently, China says they have had 82,122 confirmed cases and 3,304 deaths. This number is in contradiction to unverified social media reports that indicate 10,000 urns were delivered to several funeral homes in the region.

Since the pandemic spread to Italy, the numbers of sick and dying far surpassed those of China. Italy has currently reported 97,689 confirmed cases with 10, 779 deaths.

The United States, who has increased testing, now has a whopping 139, 217 cases with 2,445 deaths.

You may see Dr. Fauci speaking about the Coronavirus pandemic in the United States below.

As President Donald Trump continues to discuss reopening the economy, Dr. Fauci hasn’t been in favor of making radical changes to social distancing policies unless precautions are taken.

Dr. Fauci said that he wouldn’t recommend President Trump lifting the lockdown for certain areas unless testing was increased.

It does seem apparent that the Coronavirus is targeting some areas more than others. Dr. Fauci fears that those who are in hard-hit areas and carrying the virus could spread it to regions where infection rates are low.



