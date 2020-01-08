dr.-drew-may-challenge-adam-schiff-for-his-congressional-seat

January 8, 2020 | 2: 25pm

Adam Schiff better have a ‘shifty’ campaign strategy to take on this challenger.

Celebrity shrink Dr. Drew is considering a run for the California Democrat’s House seat, he told The Hill, because he had become too tied up in the impeachment hearings and lost focus on issues facing the district.

“I wake up every day and drive through this town and I am morally moved where I feel like I have to do something,” the famed doctor, whose full name is Drew Pinsky, said.

“I was watching all the impeachment proceedings and I was going, ‘oh my God, our Congress is tied up and we’re dying out here in California. What are these people doing?’” he lamented, adding, “I thought, ‘oh my God, I have to run for that office at least just to get him to start participating in the governance of this region.’”

The addiction specialist told the outlet that he genuinely doesn’t want to run, but that he hasn’t seen another option to help the broken government of Los Angeles county and the state.

Pinsky says he is “very moderate,” and regularly changes his political party affiliation. Were he to run, he would likely do so as a Democrat.

The famous addiction specialist would focus on infrastructure, tackling homelessness and aiding the chronically mentally ill as his campaign platform.

The thought of another famous name entering the political arena makes Pinsky’s eyes roll, admittedly, however, he sees no other way to help.

“The fact that I keep thinking about it tells me how profound the problems are, that I feel obliged to maybe turn my life upside down just to get things governed out here.”

Should he decide to get in the race, it’ll be an uphill battle, even for a famous face in Southern California.

Schiff has served the state’s 28th District for 10 terms and won his 2018 reelection bid with 78 percent of the vote.