dr.-dre’s-‘the-chronic’-is-being-archived-in-the-library-of-congress

Dr. Dre‘s debut studio album, The Chronic, has been chosen by the National Recording Registry to be archived in the Library of Congress. This recognition is given to records that are said to be worthy of preservation due to their cultural, historical, and aesthetic importance.

Joining The Chronic are Tina Turner’s Private Dancer, Dusty Springfield’s Dusty in Memphis, Cheap Trick at Budokan, and Mister Rogers Sings 21 Favorite Songs From Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. Standout singles such as Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” and Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.,” among other songs and albums, will also be archived.

The 2019 induction is being referred to as the “Stay at Home Playlist” in light of the coronavirus pandemic. According to a press release, “The National Recording Registry is the evolving playlist of the American soundscape. It reflects moments in history captured through the voices and sounds of the time.”

See below for the complete list of songs and albums the National Recording Registry has chosen to be archived in the Library of Congress.

1. Paul Whiteman and his Orchestra – “Whispering” (1920)

2. Raoul Romito – “Protesta per Sacco e Vanzetti”; Compagnia Columbia – “Sacco e Vanzetti” (1927)

3. Narciso Martinez and Santiago Almeida – “La Chicharronera” (1936)

4. “Arch Oboler’s Plays” episode “The Bathysphere.” (1939)

5. Memphis Minnie – “Me and My Chauffeur Blues” (1941)

6. The 1951 National League tiebreaker: New York Giants vs. Brooklyn Dodgers — Russ Hodges, announcer (1951)

7. Maria Callas, Giuseppe di Stefano, Angelo Mercuriali, Tito Gobbi, Melchiorre Luise, Dario Caselli, Victor de Sabata – Puccini’s “Tosca” (1953)

8. Allan Sherman – “Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh” (1963)

9. WGBH broadcast of the Boston Symphony on the day of the John F. Kennedy assassination (1963)

10. “Fiddler on the Roof” (Original Broadway cast) (1964)

11. Eddy Arnold – “Make the World Go Away” (1965)

12. Hiromi Lorraine Sakata Collection of Afghan Traditional Music (1966-67; 1971-73)

13. Glen Campbell – “Wichita Lineman” (1968)

14. Dusty Springfield – Dusty in Memphis (1969)

15. Fred Rogers – Mister Rogers Sings 21 Favorite Songs From Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood (1973)

16. Cheap Trick – Cheap Trick at Budokan (1978)

17. Frederick Fennell and the Cleveland Symphonic Winds – Holst: Suite No. 1 in E-Flat, Suite No. 2 in F / Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks / Bach: Fantasia in G (1978)

18. Village People – “Y.M.C.A.” (1978)

19. Gothic Voices; Christopher Page, conductor – Hildegard von Bingen: A Feather on the Breath of God (1982)

20. Tina Turner – Private Dancer (1984)

21. Selena – Ven Conmigo (1990)

22. Dr. Dre – The Chronic (1992)

23. Whitney Houston – “I Will Always Love You” (1992)

24. Maria Schneider Orchestra – Concert in the Garden (2004)

25. Colin Currie – Percussion Concerto (2008)

