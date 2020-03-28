dr.-anthony-fauci-stops-by-the-daily-show-with-trevor-noah-to-discuss-coronavirus-pandemic



On Thursday night, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who’s the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, spoke with Trevor Noah on The Daily Social Distancing Show about the latest challenges in the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hollywood Reporter picked up on the conversation between the television personality and the Director of the NIAID in which they tried to answer some of the most commonly asked questions about the pandemic for the sake of clarification.

Fauci, echoing past comments, claimed there were people who were at a much higher risk than others, of course, and also listed a series of steps one can take to minimize spreading the disease or even contracting it.

He explained that being cautious while coughing and sneezing, avoiding handshakes, and also washing one’s hands as often as one can are the greatest factors in thwarting the spread. Some people have expressed concern about handling mail and other packages, but thankfully, the doctor said there was no reason to worry.

When asked about receiving Amazon packages, Fauci claimed that one doesn’t have to worry about receiving packages because the virus can’t live long on certain surfaces in sub-optimal conditions. He added there was no reason for Americans to “obsess” over mail and other deliveries.

Additionally, Fauci addressed the theory that younger people are not susceptible to the illness, to which he vehemently disagreed. Fauci claimed there are cases of younger people having to go to the hospital in intensive care, especially those with pre-existing conditions.

When asked what was going to happen to the fifteen-day timeline and whether or not it’ll continue, Fauci stressed avoiding such thinking, because it was nearly impossible to track it along a time-line. Fauci claimed the virus itself “is the clock.”

According to the Director, it’s possible that the virus works like other viruses, in the sense that one could build immunity to it after contracting the disease the first time and getting over it. However, they haven’t done studies yet so it’s hard to say for certain.

According to John Hopkins University, there are currently 82,000 cases in the United States, exceeding Italy and China.



