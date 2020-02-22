Dr. Andy Khawaja’s Company Allied Wallet is Deemed the Mecca for Entrepreneurs

CEO Andy Khawaja of Allied Wallet, a globally leading provider of online payment processing offering various payment solutions in 196 countries all over the world, was featured on the cover of I-Invest Magazine for leading his company to global success.

Allied Wallet was founded just over 10 years ago with the goal of creating a safe means for payments online. They now transact in 164 currencies and 196 countries worldwide.

I-Invest Magazine is a monthly publication with a subscriber-base of about 151,000, featuring the financial industry’s foremost and best respected leaders.

I-Invest Magazine featured a cover story on Dr. Andy Khawaja’s “Mecca for Entrepreneurs” and how Allied Wallet has offered such saving grace for struggling entrepreneurs.

The issue also offers an inside look and Dr. Andy Khawaja’s own personal struggles as an early entrepreneur and how he overcame them.

“A lot of entrepreneurs start off with just an idea and get laughed at…I had banks close doors in my face,” said Dr. Khawaja, “…but look where I am today. I am the owner of a multimillion-dollar company…I had to fight very hard to get people to give me a chance.”

Allied Wallet has been referred to as the “mecca for entrepreneurs” because their business is based around opening doors for other businesses, they succeed when businesses succeed with them. This mentality has led them to global success along with their strong, committed entrepreneur merchant-base.