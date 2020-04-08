Dr. Andy Khawaja, the CEO of Allied Wallet Featured in Forbes Credit Card Rewards Article

Knowing about the factors and the credit card rewards that one should consider while choosing a payment solution is extremely critical but a lot of us are still unaware of the actual pros and cons. As a result, we saw Dr Andy Khawaja coming up with this topic of discussion in a recent Forbes article. He, being the CEO of Allied Wallet that happens to be one of the global FinTech companies offering payment solutions across 196 countries of the world was discussing about the credit card rewards, and that was featured in a new Forbes page.

Dr. Andy Khawaja was sharing his FinTech, or Financial technology experiences to the world via the post wherein he talked about his knowledge that he could gather in all these years to help people around him grow successful. He even offered various advices to the Forbes readers and was thus, included as a member of the Forbes Finance Council. Definitely, he turned out to be an inspiration for many out there!

The major reason for Dr Andy Khawaja to achieve such success was none other than his foundation, the Allied Wallet which further announced his enterpreneur outreach to the rest of the world. He believes in expressing and sharing all that he knew in this genre. He has always wanted to help people around him and thus, see them grow by giving it back to different communities like tech, enterpreneurs and even the students who would probably be the next generation for such great brains coming up with yet new innovations.

Things to look for, on credit cards purchase

While a lot of people seems to be busy considering just the rewards while purchasing a credit card, Dr Andy Khawaja says that there are a lot of other important things to consider beyond that. He thus, goes on to offering a unique perspective in his recent Forbes Article.

He says that most people out here basically focuses on the airline meals, hotel stays and cash backs, along with all others that happen to be extrinsic while going for a credit card. However, those are just merely small rewards and thus, an individual should never allow such menial deals to cloud his/her perspective. There’s a lot more beyond that, and one should be able to see them as well.

A person should always look at the security and fraud protection amenities available to him as a credit card holder. Most people seem to overlook this issue of security in the digital payment platforms and thus, focus on dining benefits along with other baiting methods that credit card providers imply to encourage the card holder’s spending sprees.

Dr Andy Khawaja goes on sauing that it’s good to operate in this tech savvy world with the digital payments on, but at the same time, it is essential to work with a provider that would assure you with a 100% protection when it comes to your financial belongings. Thus, one must always see to the perks and incentives that he/she is supposed to receive on the already planned amount of money. He even adds on saying that one should be extremely conscious in choosing a credit card, which would otherwise lead that individual to an ailing finance.