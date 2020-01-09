Dr. Andy Khawaja Publishes ‘Future of Campaign Finance’ with Forbes

CEO Andy Khawaja of Allied Wallet, a globally leading provider of online payment processing offering various payment solutions in 196 countries all over the world, published an article with Forbes entitled ‘The Future of Campaign Finance’.

As a multi-billion-dollar business owner and world-renowned, entrepreneurial success story, Dr. Andy Khawaja is always looking to the future and adapting his businesses to the economic environment.

His digital payments company, Allied Wallet, leads the industry in innovative payment methods and interconnected payment services.

His new article focuses on the way that societies make payments for goods and how the payment landscape is currently evolving. Specifically, Dr. Andy Khawaja highlights how digital payments are affecting political campaigns and can be utilized in campaign finance.

“It’s important for business owners to be aware of new payment methods and currencies, and that they are willing to adapt; if they don’t, they could see their sales become stagnant. They could miss out on many opportunities for increased revenue,” says Dr. Khawaja.

Dr. Khawaja’s article reviews modern day campaign trails and how they have benefited from digital payments on a larger scale. His article highlights the potential in this new form of fund raising.

Be sure to visit Forbes and find out how Bernie Sanders raised over $218 million in online donations alone with an average donation of $27.

