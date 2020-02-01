Dr. Andy Khawaja of Allied Wallet was Recognized as WWBR’s CEO of the Year

Dr. Andy Khawaja, CEO of Allied Wallet – an award-winning provider of global payment services including online payment processing, mobile, and prepaid card services, was featured as CEO of the Year on the cover of Worldwide Business Review.

Allied Wallet has seen multi-billion-dollar success and only continues to grow, due in part to the guidance and leadership of its fearlessly innovative CEO. Dr. Andy Khawaja is featured on the cover of Worldwide Business Review in an article entitled, “The Man Behind the Virtual World.”

Dr. Khawaja’s hands-on approach has enabled him to gain powerful insights into how to provide better for his team, his customers, and even the customers of his merchants.

“… I decided to work with my staff to ensure that they feel comfortable with me and that I am one of them,” said Dr. Khawaja.

Allied Wallet is continually ranked as one of the best companies to work for in the world, and Dr. Khawaja prides himself on providing a positive work environment.

It is also very important to him that he provides the best solution for his customers and consumers all over the world.

When asked about the best thing about being a CEO, Khawaja told WWBR, “…it is about seeing things done correctly…ensuring that [we] are achieving goals and that our merchants are doing the same. The merchants must have reliable services, something that I can provide so that makes me feel proud of myself, the company, and my team.”

Year after year, Dr. Andy Khawaja is recognized as a top CEO in the world for his accomplishments and his dedication to his company. Allied Wallet is repeatedly recognized for their top-rated payment services.

Clearly, the two are correlated and Allied Wallet will continue to see multi-billion-dollar success in the new year.