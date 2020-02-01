Dr. Andy Khawaja of Allied Wallet Featured on Cover of China Economic Review for “Building Billions”

Dr. Andy Khawaja, CEO of globally leading payment provider Allied Wallet, was featured this month on the cover of China Economic Review for his success in Asia with his company Allied Wallet.

Allied Wallet and its Founder/CEO, Dr. Andy Khawaja, have been making headlines globally for their success in online and mobile payments.

Dr. Khawaja is consistently awarded by various publications all over the globe, earning titles like “Most Innovative CEO of the Year” and “Tech CEO of the Year” more recently. He has also won awards in past years as Corporate America’s CEO of the Year, Gamechanger of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, and the American Genius Award.

Allied Wallet has been focusing a large part of its efforts in Asia, growing its merchant base and establishing itself as a trusted payment solution. With this cover, Allied Wallet celebrates its success in the region while Dr. Andy Khawaja is rejoiced for his leadership and his contributions to Chinese Fintech.

“I’m very proud to share my story with China Economic Review. We’ve had so much success in the region – but beyond that, I’m happy that we are helping so many businesses get off the ground. I’m happy that we’re protecting the payments of Chinese consumers as they take advantage of all the benefits that e-commerce offers,” said Dr. Andy Khawaja, “…I’m happy to be part of so many success stories.”

China Economic Review’s June Issue features the article, “Building Billions with Dr. Andy Khawaja.” The issue will be available for global readers on the China Economic Review website.