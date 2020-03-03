Dr. Andy Khawaja of Allied Wallet Featured as an Advice Column Contributor for Forbes

CEO Andy Khawaja of Allied Wallet, a globally leading provider of online payment processing offering various payment solutions in 196 countries all over the world, is featured in a spotlight interview with Forbes as a contributor and Forbes Finance Council member.

Dr. Andy Khawaja was selected as part of the Forbes Finance Council to bring a wealth of experience, success, and knowledge to the group and its readership. Andy Khawaja is the founder of multi billion-dollar company Allied Wallet.

He is a world-renowned entrepreneur and has been featured in over 100 publications around the world for his contributions to technology, society, and economic growth.

Dr. Khawaja has already contributed one article to Forbes entitled, “Three Ways to Boost Your Organization’s Philanthropic Efforts,” and more recently was featured in a spotlight interview. The interview took a look at Dr. Andy Khawaja’s success – what he attributes it to and how he stays motivated.

As a big contributor and supporter of charitable causes, Andy Khawaja wrote this article to advise other business owners on how they can make a charitable difference with their companies. He urged them to widen the positive impact of their businesses by supporting those in need.

Dr. Andy Khawaja plans to continue contributing as a writer for Forbes to help spread the wealth of knowledge and perpetuate success amongst his peers and the Forbes readership while enabling entrepreneurial success with his global payments company, Allied Wallet.