dr.-alok-patel-helps-explain-what’s-being-done-in-containing-the-spread-of-covid-19

Tokyo Olympics seem sure to happen — but in 2021, not 2020

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics are going to happen — but almost surely in 2021 rather than in four months as planned.

This became clear after the IOC on Sunday announced it was considering a postponement and would make a final decision within four weeks. Major Olympic nations like Canada and Australia have added pressure by saying they will not send teams if the games are staged this year.

We talk to Reuters Reporter, Pamela Barbaglia on the COVID-19 crisis in Italy

Blue Island shuts down police department after officer tests positive for COVID-19

Elected officials in Blue Island are clashing over Mayor Domingo Vargas’ decision to shut down the police department after an officer tested positive for COVID-19.

State Representative Bob Rita criticized Vargas’ action, and his alleged failure to contact his office or city council members about the decision.

