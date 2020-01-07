dozens-of-lapd-officers-accused-of-portrayed-innocent-people-as-gang-members,-falsifying-records

More than a dozen Los Angeles police officers with the elite Metro Division are being investigated for possibly falsifying information they gathered during stops and portraying innocent people as gang members or associates, according to multiple sources.

The officers assigned to special patrols in South Los Angeles are suspected of falsifying field interview cards during stops and inputting information about those questioned that was incorrect in an effort to boost stop statistics.

Some of the officers have been removed from activity duty and in it at least one case body camera and car recordings did not match the accounts in the field interview cards, according to the sources.

Chief Michel Moore on Monday reached out to some civic leaders in South L.A. to explain the investigation.

“An officer’s integrity must be absolute. There is no place in the Department for any individual who would purposely falsify information on a Department report,” Moore said in a statement.

The Times investigation , published in January, showed that Metro officers stopped African American drivers at a rate more than five times their share of the city’s population.

In response, the LAPD announced last fall it would drastically cut back on pulling over random vehicles.