dozens-brutally-attacked-at-delhi-university-after-opposing-‘anti-muslim’-citizenship-law

Around 200 masked men from a right-wing Hindu nationalist group stormed a university in Delhi tonight, attacking terrified students and their professors with wooden sticks and stones.

The student body at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has vocally opposed a new ‘anti-Muslim’ citizenship law ever since it was introduced by Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, on December 11.

The exact number of the injured is unknown but students said around 20 people were seriously injured and a further 50 nursing minor wounds.

Dr Harjit Singh Bhatti from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences said 15 students from JNU had been admitted with severe head injuries inflicted by the sticks and sharp weapons.

Two students, including the President of the Student Union, are said to be in serious condition.

Up to 800 students are said to remain within the university campus, either barricading themselves within their rooms or hiding out in the open in bushes and trees.

The mob is believed to belong to a right-wing Hindu nationalist group Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) which is affiliated with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Police have been accused of not only turning a blind-eye by failing to stop the ABVP attackers but also beating students on campus themselves.