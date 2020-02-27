download-thappad-full-hd-movie-(taapsee)-2020-torrent-&-tamilrockers

Thappad Movie Download:- Thappad is a story of a woman who decides to stand up for herself even if it means it`s against her family, her husband and generations of mental conditioning. A slap forms the catalyst for her journey and a metaphor for the stories of many other women caught up in different versions of the same problem.

Thappad 1080p Movie Download

Thappad 720p Movie Download

Thappad 480p Movie Download

Thappad movie has been leaked By Torrent and tamilrockers groups. According to LnTrend Team You should watch this movie on Theaters. Don’t download it on internet.

This movie was released on 24 February 2020 And the movie leaked online soon after its release. Taapsee Pannu‘s name in the movie is Amrita. The time of the entire film is 182 minutes.

Disclaimer :- This website does not promote any pirated movie and Pirated Content.

The story of the film is very good and people are also liking the film, you should also watch this film because the story of this film is completely different from other films. You should watch this movie in theaters near you and not download it from the internet. Because it’s illegal. Latest Bollywood Movie Free Download

The piracy website can also leak this movie because all the famous films of this month have been leaked so far. These websites are banned repeatedly by the government, but this website does not take the name of closure.

Thousands of such websites are available online. We also should not do piracy because this can also harm us and we may have to go to jail. Thappad Full Movie 1080p, 720p, 480p Available on Torrent & Filmywap Sites.