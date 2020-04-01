🔥Download festival releases limited-edition NHS charity t-shirt to aid coronavirus fight🔥

Posted by — April 1, 2020 in News Leave a reply
download-festival-releases-limited-edition-nhs-charity-t-shirt-to-aid-coronavirus-fight

Going Out in London Discover

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Download has released a limited-edition charity t-shirt in aid of the NHS, after the coronavirus outbreak forced the festival to cancel its 2020 edition.

“Whilst we’re devastated DL2020 will not be going ahead,” the festival wrote on Twitter, “we wanted to use this opportunity to support true rock stars; our NHS staff!”

The t-shirt, which costs £20, is emblazoned with the message: “Download Dog says: Wash your barking hands!”

On the back, another message reads: “Supporting the NHS and emergency service workers.”

The first 500 t-shirts sold out within hours, although organisers urged fans to carry on placing orders.

The profits from the shirt will be donated to the NHS Charities Together COVID-19 support fund, in aid of the NHS staff and volunteers who are caring for affected patients.

It comes after Glastonbury — another major UK festival to cancel its summer plans — donated its remaining face masks, gloves and hand sanitiser to the NHS to help fight against the pandemic.

You May Also Like

swiss-manufacturing-pmi-sinks-to-lowest-level-since-2009-on-coronavirus-fears

🔥Swiss manufacturing PMI sinks to lowest level since 2009 on coronavirus fears🔥

gamers-find-a-way-to-play-mario-kart-while-observing-coronavirus-social-distancing-rules

🔥Gamers find a way to play Mario Kart while observing coronavirus social distancing rules🔥

watch-samuel-l.-jackson-read-‘stay-the-f**k-at-home’-on-‘kimmel’

Watch Samuel L. Jackson Read ‘Stay the F**k at Home’ on ‘Kimmel’

‘his-dark-materials’-writer-jack-thorne-receiving-treatment-for-what-he-thinks-is-coronavirus

‘His Dark Materials’ Writer Jack Thorne Receiving Treatment For What He Thinks Is Coronavirus

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *