🔥Download festival releases limited-edition NHS charity t-shirt to aid coronavirus fight🔥

Download has released a limited-edition charity t-shirt in aid of the NHS, after the coronavirus outbreak forced the festival to cancel its 2020 edition.

“Whilst we’re devastated DL2020 will not be going ahead,” the festival wrote on Twitter, “we wanted to use this opportunity to support true rock stars; our NHS staff!”

The t-shirt, which costs £20, is emblazoned with the message: “Download Dog says: Wash your barking hands!”

On the back, another message reads: “Supporting the NHS and emergency service workers.”

The first 500 t-shirts sold out within hours, although organisers urged fans to carry on placing orders.

The profits from the shirt will be donated to the NHS Charities Together COVID-19 support fund, in aid of the NHS staff and volunteers who are caring for affected patients.

It comes after Glastonbury — another major UK festival to cancel its summer plans — donated its remaining face masks, gloves and hand sanitiser to the NHS to help fight against the pandemic.