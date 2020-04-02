doubts-raised-over-keeping-players-in-‘bubble’

Rugby league legend Wayne Pearce will lead an eight-person innovations committee tasked with trying to rejig the remainder of the rugby league season if play is given the green light to resume.

In their first meeting on Wednesday, ARLC commissioner Pearce met with Roosters coach Trent Robinson, Raiders CEO Don Furner, RLPA CEO Clint Newton, former politician Troy Grant, NRL chief commercial officer Andrew Abdo, NRL chief corporate affairs officer Liz Deegan and NRL head of football Graham Annesley.

The group will hold discussions for at least a fortnight before presenting their ideas to the ARLC Commission. The committee has already canvassed scenarios ahead of the competition’s potential resumption for a best-case scenario on July 1, despite the NRL’s pandemic expert shutting down the early return.

However, Pearce told Nine’s Danny Weidler the committee’s prime motive is to keep the players healthy.

“It’s obvious we need to keep a bubble around the players. We’re looking at how that looks, its possibly too risky putting all those players in the one bubble.”

Pearce agreed there are several options on the table including having players stationed at three different outposts in a move to lower the chances of transmission.

But the ARLC Commissioner conceded keeping players in a “bubble” may not be the best solution for certain individuals. But keeping players isolated from the rest of the population also means no fans at stadiums.

“The crowd element is out of our control that’s up to government policy. If we have to play without crowds for the remainder of the year we will.”