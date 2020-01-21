‘double-murderer’,-19,-asks-people-to-follow-him-on-instagram-as-he’s-taken-to-jail

A teenager facing two counts of capital murder over a bar shooting begged people to follow him on Instagram as he was led to jail.

Kiernan Williams, 19, made the brazen plea as he was led into a jail in San Antonio, Texas, on Monday night.

Confronted by a pack of journalists, the laid-back looking murder suspect said: ‘You all gotta follow me on Instagram.’

He then shared his handle, which NEWS4SA chose to edit out.

Williams also insisted he was innocent of murder, telling a reporter who asked him about his alleged crimes ‘Self-defense sir.’

He added: ‘He told me he was gonna kill me.

‘He told me cause I bumped into him, he was gonna kill me.’

And despite denying he was a murderer, Williams claimed to be remorseful about the two deaths, saying: ‘On the cool, I regret everything that I did.

‘No lie. I do.’

The teenager is accused of shooting Robert Martinez, 20, and Alejando Robles, 25, dead at Ventura Bar on San Antonio’s River Walk on Sunday night.

Williams’ alleged shootout, which took place during a concert at the bar, left a further five people injured.

A San Antonio Police Department spokesman did not disclose a possible motive for the murder, but said: ‘This was not a random incident.’

Detectives believe Williams knew both his victims.

He has an existing criminal record, although police have yet to outline those crimes.

Williams faces being executed if he is ultimately convicted of the crimes he has been charged with.

He remains in jail, and is due to make his first court appearance Tuesday.