dortmund-insist-jadon-sancho-not-for-sale-after-chelsea-&-man-utd-make-transfer-enquiries

Borussia Dortmund have informed Jadon Sancho’s suitors he will not be sold during the January transfer window, according to reports in Germany.

Sancho is one of the most coveted forwards in football and is open to a new challenge after proving his worth at Dortmund.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Sancho’s former club Manchester City have been tracking the Englishman’s progress closely and have made ‘initial enquiries’ over a January transfer.

However, Sky Germany claim Dortmund have turned down the approaches from the Premier League trio.

Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona have also made contact with Dortmund, as well as French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Sancho is under contract at Dortmund until 2022, but his current deal does not include a release clause that any rival could activate.

Dortmund do not feel they could find a replacement for Sancho in what is left of January.

Sancho is one of their most influential players, despite a haphazard season which has seen the 19-year-old fall foul of disciplinary violations.

The right winger, though, has returned to form in dazzling fashion recently, scoring six goals in as many Bundesliga appearances, and providing four assists in those games as well.

Dortmund are expected to demand a monster fee for Sancho, with clubs bracing themselves for a £100million-plus asking price.

Sancho left Manchester City in search of game time and has never closed the door on a return to England.

‘I can’t tell the future but I wouldn’t mind [returning to the Premier League],’ Sancho said last September.

‘La Liga I wouldn’t mind also, but we don’t know yet. I feel every league is very competitive. The Premier League is one of the best leagues in the world, everyone knows that.’

