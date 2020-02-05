dorothy-woolmer-trial:-burglar-admits-raping-and-murdering-89-year-old-widow-in-her-own-home

A burglar has admitted murdering and sexually assaulting an 89-year-old widow in her north London home.

Reece Dempster, 23, changed his pleas to three offences part-way through his Old Bailey trial

Vulnerable Dorothy Woolmer, who was less than 5ft tall, suffered severe injuries to her head and groin area after being attacked by 6ft 3in Reece Dempster at her home in Tottenham overnight between August 3 and 4 last year.

Dempster spent around seven hours in Mrs Woolmer’s home after breaking in through a back door, arming himself with a truncheon he found in the elderly victim’s downstairs cupboard while looking for cash, the murder trial at the Old Bailey was told.

A pathology report suggested she had suffered 10 or more blows to the head, and that the sexual assault occurred while she was still alive.

