doordarshan’s-ramayan-re-telecast-garners-highest-ever-rating-since-2015!

Updated: Friday, April 3, 2020, 12: 01 [IST]

Due to the lockdown, some channels are airing the repeat telecast of the shows, while a few other channels are re-running old shows. Recently, Doordarshan won millions of hearts with the re-broadcast of its old iconic serials like Ramayan and Mahabharat. The channel also announced re-run of few other popular shows. PIB reported that according to a recent report by the Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC), the re-telecast of Ramayan, garnered the highest ever rating for a Hindi GEC show since 2015 when BARC started measuring TV audience. Ramayan Garners 170 Million Viewers BARC was quoted by PTI as saying, “Ramayan, the over three-decade-old TV series based on Hindu mythology, garnered 170 million viewers in four shows over the last weekend in its new avatar.” BARC’s chief executive, Sunil Lulla revealed that the numbers notched up by the series which was a bit surprising. They called this as a brilliant move by the Prasar Bharti. Ramayan Viewership As per PTI report, “The inaugural show of the series on Saturday morning had 34 million viewers glued to their TV sets watching and enjoyed a rating of 3.4 per cent, while a telecast the same evening had 45 million viewers and a rating of 5.2 per cent. The show bettered its performance on Sunday, with 40 million and 51 million people watching it in the morning and evening telecasts, respectively.” Shashi Shekhar Tweets… CEO Prasar Bharti, Shashi Shekhar tweeted, “Thrilled to share that the re-telecast of RAMAYAN on @ddnational has garnered the highest ever rating for a Hindi GEC show since 2015 ( source: @BARCIndia).” – (sic) Doordarshan Creates Record He further wrote, “This is a record of sorts for Doordarshan since BARC started TV Audience Measurement in 2015 underscoring how India is watching DD even as India fights back #CORONA #StayHomeToStaySafe.” – (sic) The viewers too guessed that Doordarshan, with re-telecast of iconic shows, will beat all other channels. (With PIB & PTI Inputs) (Images Source: Twitter) Also Read: Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shrimaan Shrimati & Other Iconic Shows Return To TV; Fans Can’t Get Enough Of DD