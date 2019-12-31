doomsday-writer-chad-daybell-claimed-to-have-visions-about-first-wife’s-mysterious-death

The Idaho doomsday writer who has been linked along with his newlywed wife to a series of mysterious deaths and disappearances claimed to have prophesied a former spouse’s demise, according to a report.

Chad Daybell, 51, and his new wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, 46, are at the center of a case that involves the disappearance of her two children, as well as the deaths of both their spouses in the months before their marriage, police said.

The bizarre series of events began after Lori become affiliated with Preparing with People, a group that also counts Chad as a member and helps “prepare” people for the second coming of Jesus, East Idaho News reported.

Chad — who has published several books about doomsday or near-death experiences — told his friend, Julie Rowe, that he had visions about his first wife Tammy Daybell’s death.

“He was emotionally distraught, he was crying and he said that his angels had told him that he was going to lose Tammy,” Rowe told news station Fox13.

Earlier this year, Chad spoke on the phone to Rowe and relayed again his premonitions about Tammy’s death.

“And I asked him, do you still see Tammy dying? And he said yes I do,” Rowe said.

Three weeks later, 49-year-old Tammy was found dead in her home from what authorities initially determined were natural causes. But her body has now been exhumed and authorities are awaiting toxicology results about her cause of death, police said.

Lori Vallow and new husband Chad Daybell Rexburg PD

Within weeks of her death, her surviving husband, Chad, became married to Lori Vallow Daybell, authorities said.

Meanwhile, Lori’s two children, Joshua Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, have vanished without a trace, authorities said. The couple has since become uncooperative in the case.

Neither children have been seen since September, just two months after Lori’s brother, Alexander Cox, shot and killed her then-husband, Charles Vallow, in suspected domestic dispute, East Idaho News reported. No charges were filed in the case.

But in yet another twist, Lori’s brother died Dec. 12 in Gilbert, Arizona, under unknown circumstances, the outlet reported. Both the deaths of Charles and Cox are now under investigation.

Chad and Lori have denied any wrongdoing in the bizarre series of deaths and disappearances.

“Chad Daybell was a loving husband and has the support of his children in this matter,” attorney Sean Bartholick told East Idaho News. “Lori Daybell is a devoted mother and resents assertions to the contrary. We look forward to addressing the allegations once they have moved beyond speculation and rumor.”