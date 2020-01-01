‘doomsday-cult’-mom-of-missing-kids-is-linked-to-recent-attempted-murder

January 1, 2020 | 2: 14pm

One of the relatives of the Idaho mom whose two children are missing was the victim of an attempted murder that may be tied to the kids’ mysterious disappearance, according to a new report.

Brandon Boudreaux believes the radical doomsday cult that relative Lori Vallow Daybell joined is behind the children’s disappearance, as well as a drive-by shooting outside his home in Gilbert, Arizona, AZ Central reported.

Boudreaux was married to Daybell’s niece, Melani, who was also recruited to the group known as Preparing a People.

He said that Melani demanded a divorce soon after she started spending more time with Daybell and the religious group, which describes itself as preparing people for the Second Coming of Jesus Christ.

“I just don’t know how people can get so wrapped up that they can end up in this space where these people are. It’s just so radical, so different,” Boudreaux said.

Before the divorce was settled, Boudreaux was returning from the gym in October when someone fired at the driver’s side window of his car, the outlet said.

Brandon Boudreaux and wife Melani Facebook Brandon Boudreaux and wife Melani Facebook

The shooter fled the scene and the investigation into the episode is ongoing, AZ Central reported.

Boudreaux said the person had been driving a Jeep that was previously owned by Daybell’s late husband Charles Vallow. He died in July when Daybell’s brother, Alex Cox, shot and killed him in what he claims was self-defense.

The death is under investigation, but Cox has also died under mysterious circumstances earlier this month.

Police are searching for Daybell’s two children, Joshua Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, who were last seen in September.

Daybell has since married doomsday author, Chad Daybell, and hasn’t been cooperating with authorities on the case.

Boudreaux said he believes that the kids’ disappearance, Charles’ death and his own attempted murder are all linked.

“I know that there’s people that know more information than what they’re sharing. Just come forward and help end this,” Bordeaux said.