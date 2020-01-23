doomsday-clock-moves-forward-and-we’re-one-step-closer-to-the-apocalypse

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists has moved the Doomsday Clock in an ominous warning to humanity.

‘The current climate is profoundly unstable,’ said CEO Rachel Bronson.

‘Nuclear and climate conditions are worsening and over past years influential leaders denigrate and disregard best procedures for addressing international threats,’ she added.

She said ‘danger is high and the margin for error is low’ in the world right now.

The positioning of the hands reflects humanity’s risk of ‘self-destruction’ and it’s currently placed closer to the witching hour than it has been at any point since the height of the Cold War nuclear arms race.

Last year, the clock was kept at two minutes to midnight as experts reacted to nuclear threat and climate change – the closest it had been since the US and Soviet Union tested hydrogen bombs in the

‘The Doomsday Clock is a design that warns the public about how close we are to destroying our world with dangerous technologies of our own making,’ wrote The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists.

‘It is a metaphor, a reminder of the perils we must address if we are to survive on the planet.’

MORE TO FOLLOW – THIS STORY IS BEING UPDATED