don’t-forget-to-tune-into-total-bellas-season-5-to-get-into-the-ongoing-drama!-check-out-for-more-details.

If you are stuck indoors during this unfavourable situation of total house arrest we recommend you to binge watch Total Bellas Season 5! The show is all what you need right now! From romance to inside stories to high end drama, this season has it all!

Tune In To Total Bellas Season 5 For More High End Drama!

While we saw some intense drama between Brie and her husband, fans also saw Nikki’s boyfriend, former Dancing with the Stars alum Artem Chigvintsev, propose to the TV personality. Fans saw Nikki is seen all shocked expression as Chigvintsev gets down on one knee to pop the question.

Back in January fans got to know that both the sisters are expecting. Some speculated that the similar timing cannot be a coincidence. However, the two sisters straightaway denied on their podcast back in February that they used in vitro fertilization to coordinate their pregnancies. Take a look at the video to get a glimpse of the drama that’s ahead of the show!

When Will Nikki And Artem Reveal The Gender Of The Baby?

Moreover, while Nikki seems to be on cloud nine with the pregnancy along with her partner who has already shared a sonogram picture of the Baby, Brie was seen telling her husband that she doesn’t want another child! However, will the mental setup still be the same or Brie will change her mind? It seems like she finally changed her mind.

It was also discovered that Nikki and Artem very well know the sex of their first child but are going to keep it a secret until a big gender reveal during the season finale of Total Bellas! So, fans are in for a lot of twists and turns!