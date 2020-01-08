don’t-f**k-with-cats-traumatises-child-after-teacher-shows-twisted-netflix-documentary-to-class:-‘they-were-hysterical-and-vomiting’

Don’t Fk With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer has left a school pupil traumatised after a teacher showed the controversial Netflix documentary to their class.

The three-part true-crime horror follows a team of internet sleuths investigating the culprit behind a series of videos that show a masked man killing kittens online.

Eventually, the keyboard detectives identify Luka Magnotta as the monster, but only before he claims his first human victim in Jun Lin, sending the Chinese international student’s body parts to primary school and Canadian politicians.

Don’t FWith Cats shows actual footage of the baby cats moments before they’re killed and has understandably caused immense distress among viewers. Not exactly classroom content.

The Surrey school district investigating the complaint made by a parent in Vancouver, Canada, confirmed they received an anonymous letter which detailed a pupil ‘crying and upset to the point of being hysterical and vomiting’ on the last day of school before breaking up for the Christmas holidays.

The letter of complaint sent to Surrey Schools Supt. Dr. Jordan Tinney, and revealed by CTV News, read; ‘No doubt many adults would be disgusted and horrified if they witnessed something so awful and so violent. But for children, the damage is incalculable.’

District spokesperson Ritinder Matthews confirmed the school in question’s headteacher was ‘investigating the matter’.

What happened to Luka Magnotta?

Magnotta was eventually charged and sentenced for first-degree murder and faces life in prison.

However, while behind bars, the now-37-year-old – born Eric Clinton Newman – has married fellow inmate Anthony Jolin, after meeting on a dating website called Canadian Inmates back in 2015.

Don’t Fk With Cats: The Hunt for An Internet Killer is available to stream on Netflix.





