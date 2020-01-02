don’t-f**k-with-cats:-sickening-reality-of-so-called-‘justice’-murderer-luka-magnotta-is-actually-facing

When Luka Magnotta was locked up in prison for the violent and disgusting murder of Jun Lin, most would’ve thought justice would have been served – but in a complete gutpunch, that’s far from the case.

The sickening killer, who filmed stomach-churning videos starting with the murder of cats before eventually escalating to the death of 33-year-old student Jun, is now actually thriving after being locked up, despite his heinous crimes.

Magnotta lured Lin to his death by putting up a Craigslist ad for a casual hookup, before tying him to a bed and stabbing him to death with a screwdriver he’d modified to look like an icepick – then dismembering and defiling the body, sending the body parts around Canada.

Sentenced to life imprisonment in 2014, Magnotta is able to apply for parole in 2039 and is currently residing in a prison in Quebec, Canada.

But while the family of Jun Lin continue to grieve their son and brother, who was taken unnecessarily and violently before his death was broadcast on the internet in a sickening snuff film, Luka has continued life virtually as normal.

In letters obtained by Toronto Sun in 2015, Magnotta wrote: ‘Our doors are open 90% of the time so for me I feel like I’m in a university setting.’

‘I just bought Celine Dion’s album and a lot of others. I have a stereo and a portable for when I suntan outside,’ he added.

He talks highly of playing hockey and tennis, as well as being sent chocolate on Valentine’s Day from admirers.

In another letter to his pals, who he addresses as ‘Rosebud’ and ‘Sugarplum’, Magnotta asked: ‘I wonder what it would be like to be fed by one of the royal family? I bet Will and Harry know just how to use their crown jewels lol.’

He also complained about the amount of chocolate in the facility was ruining his diet, with arguments breaking out of Ferrero Rocher.

The calculated and self-involved killer, who would taunt and threaten internet sleuths trying to track him down and mailed Lin’s body parts to political headquarters, is even now married.

Magnotta’s mother Anna Yourkin served as witness at the wedding ceremony in 2017, tying the knot with fellow inmate Anthony Jolin after they met on a dating website called Canadian Inmates connect back in 2015.

Jolin is also currently serving a life sentence for murder, after stabbing a fellow convict to death in 2003, while serving time for another offence.

As a married couple, they will be entitled to ‘trailer visits’ together.

At the time, Daniel Benson, a social integration worker at Pont-Cartier Penitentiary in Canada told TVA Nouvelles: ‘I do not want to make any value judgment on Mr. Magnotta, but with the offense he committed … leaving that person alone with his spouse unattended for 2-3 days, I have a certain (unease).’

This is the same man who, in a cruel and calculated attack too sickening to describe, took the life of a young man whose family were depending on him in their old age.

After the conviction, the Lin family were promised by the Canadian police force that justice would be served to Magnotta to its fullest extent.

Is this supposed to be justice?

Don’t Fk With Cats is available now on Netflix.

