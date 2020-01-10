Don’t F**k With Cats director received letters from killer Luka Magnotta – but he’ll never release them

Don’t Fk With Cats director Mark Lewis received letters from sadistic killer Luka Magnotta while filming the Netflix documentary series – but he’s refusing to ever release them.

The British film-maker has created the first major heartstopper for true crime fans in 2020, which documents internet sleuths as they tracked down a cat killer who uploaded videos of his death online.

Unfortunately, Magnotta was not stopped in time to prevent him tragically killing, defiling and dismembering student Jun Lin – with the sick murderer later sending body parts to schools and political bases around Canada.

In the midst of making the documentary, Magnotta was made aware of the series by his mother Anna Yourkin, and reached out to Lewis from prison, where he is currently serving a life sentence.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Mark confirmed he’d been sent two unsolicited letters from the murderer – but he’ll never ever release them to the public.

‘We didn’t want to give him the platform and there’s the nagging question of celebrity.’

But despite this, that’s not the reason why he decided to never release the letters.

‘They’re private and confidential and I have to respect that,’ Mark added, before adding that Magnotta brought up the Manny Lopez theory to him – the so-called ‘accomplice’ that forced him into the crimes.

While his mother insists that he did exist – and a second pair of hands in the video proves it – it was uncovered by the documentary team to be part of an elaborate set-up to pay homage to movie Basic Instinct.

This ultimately resulted in Jun Lin’s death, which Magnotta uploaded online as ‘1 lunatic, 1 ice pick’, where he replicated the opening murder scene in real life.

‘He wanted to focus on the animal abuse videos, because he still hasn’t been prosecuted for those,’ Lewis added of the letters.

‘It’s very difficult to prove anyone is responsible for an internet crime – which is a big take home lesson and warning from this documentary I hope – and he knows that,’ he continued.

‘So he tries to draw the attention away from the murder and to the kitten videos, which is perverse.’

Luka is currently serving a life sentence in Quebec Canada, and reportedly got married in 2017 to a fellow murderer/inmate.

Don’t Fk With Cats is available now on Netflix.





