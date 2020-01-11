don’t-f**k-with-cats-director-defends-use-of-stills-from-justin-lin’s-murder-video-in-documentary

The director of Netflix’s controversial documentary Don’t Fk With Cats has defended the use of stills from the video of Justin Lin’s murder in the series.

The three-part programme follows the internet sleuths that hunted down killer Luka Magnotta after he posted a series of videos showing him killing cats in various brutal ways.

As the show goes on, it also explores the murder of Jun Lin – Magnotta’s sole human victim. Known to his friends as Justin, he was killed in 2012 in a sick homage to cult film Basic Instinct.

Now, the director of the controversial show Mark Lewis has opened up on the use of various stills from the snuff film that Magnotta recorded of his Jun’s killing.

‘We had to play the opening frames so viewers could see the connection to Basic Instinct,’ Lewis explained to The Telegraph. ‘And we never show any of the suffering.’

He also defended the choice to show Deanna Thompson – or, as the internet now knows her, Baudi Moovan – the full clip of Magnotta killing two cats. The clip is never seen by the audience in the show.

‘It was necessary to show to people the power that video had,’ he continued. ‘To galvanise 15,000 people in this hunt for the abuser. To explain the effect that the video had on people.’

Jun initially hooked up with Magnotta through website Craigslist, he was strapped to a bed, killed before being dismembered and defiled, with his body parts being sent to Canadian political headquarters. His head was found in a Montreal park.

A video of the death was later uploaded online under the name 1 Lunatic, 1 Ice Pick, sparking a worldwide hunt to find Magnotta.

He was eventually caught and arrested in a Berlin café looking at photos of himself on news articles after being put on the Interpol list.

Benjamin Xu, Jun’s best friend, spoke about his friend’s legacy on Don’t Fk With Cats and said how he was disappointed that his friend will now be remembered for the video, and a connection to cat videos, that he never asked for.

‘The really sad thing is, everybody is talking about Luka Magnotta and nobody has ever remembered Jun.’

In a sickening twist, Magnotta is apparently now married and living in a prison he compared to a ‘university setting’ in a series of letters to penpals.

Don’t Fk With Cats is available to stream on Netflix.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Don’t Fk With Cats: Jun Lin’s parents ‘wanted nothing to do’ with Netflix documentary on his killer Luka Magnotta

MORE: Don’t Fk With Cats: Luka Magnotta contacted director ahead of release – and spoke about ‘Manny’





