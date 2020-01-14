don’t-f**k-with-cats-detective-deanna-thompson-‘cringes’-over-newfound-fame-from-sick-netflix-series:-‘someone-died’

Following the success of Don’t FK With Cats, its breakout star Deanna Thompson has admitted her newfound popularity is ‘bittersweet’.

The internet sleuth joined fellow keyboard detective John Green to track down the cat killer who went viral after sharing videos of himself slaughtering kittens online.

Eventually, they received a tip-off claiming Luka Magnotta was the culprit. Who was behind the tip-off? Luka Magnotta, who went on to kill Chinese international student Jun Lin and post the entire scene online in a video titled One Lunatic One Ice Pick.

The sick killer was later arrested at an internet café in Berlin, Germany, and extradited to Canada where he was sentenced to life for Jun’s murder.

Netflix’s three-part series – which traumatised school children after being shown to a classroom – has become one of the most talked-about true crime horrors of all time, and subsequently turned Deanna and John into household names across the world: as a result of a 33-year-old’s death.

‘I really appreciate the attention and accolades and whatnot, but I also cringe a little bit because someone died,’ Deanna told local news station NBC 3 Las Vegas.

Following Luka’s arrest, it became clear notoriety was his motivation. In turn, Don’t Fk With Cats has come under fire for handing the killer what he wanted on a platter.

However, Deanna has taken her trauma and channelled into a new project to protect animals from similar brutality seen in the documentary with the Animal Beta Project.

‘We have solved a lot of other cases since [Don’t Fk With Cats],’ she revealed. ‘So it’s important that if you see a video where you don’t know where it happened, or an animal is getting harmed, let us know and we will do what we can to find them.’

Don’t Fk With Cats is available to stream on Netflix.





