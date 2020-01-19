don’t-f**k-with-cats’-baudi-moovan-tried-to-help-luka-magnotta-before-jun-lin-murder

Don’t Fk With Cats internet sleuth Baudi Moovan, aka Deanna Thompson, has revealed how she reached out to killer Luka Magnotta and tried to get him to seek help before he murdered Jun Lin.

The Netflix series details the gruesome kitten deaths that saw Deanna and a team of online sleuths, including pal John Green, to spring into action and go on an international manhunt to find who killed these cats, filming them for sick kicks and uploading them on the internet.

However, while the group were certainly hot on Magnotta’s heels, they unfortunately weren’t able to get to him in time before his kills escalated to the brutal and unnecessary death of Jun Lin, whose murder was documented on ‘1 lunatic, 1 ice pick’ online.

But they were extremely close to it, with Deanna, who was even tracked down by Luka to the Las Vegas casino she worked in, even identifying him and trying to reach out to him before the murder occurred.

Speaking to NY Daily News, Deanna explained: ‘We actually had a very kind conversation with him.’

‘Our feeling was that he was feeling lonely and he was feeling, you know, scared.

‘He’s a person, right? And so we were saying things to him like, “Hey, you know, we’re here for you if you need anything. You definitely need some help. We can put you in contact with people.”’

Speaking to him through fake ‘sock puppet’ accounts and a series of online aliases that Magnotta concocted in order to make him seem popular and revered online, unfortunately it wasn’t enough to keep him at bay.

In fact, as his desire for attention grew, the crimes and murders escalated, including suffocating kittens in a vacuum-seal bag, sellotaping another to a mop before drowning it in a bath, and allowing another to be eaten by a python.

He would finally kill and dismember Jun Lin, sending his body parts to political parties throughout Canada and leaving his head in a Montreal park.

When he was caught, he claimed he was forced into it by an unknown man named Manny Lopez, who he had spoken about 18 months before the murder.

It was later revealed it was an homage to his favourite film, Basic Instinct.

Magnotta is now spending his life in jail in Quebec, Canada, and has bragged about his cushty life after getting married in prison in letters.

Don’t Fk With Cats is available now on Netflix.





