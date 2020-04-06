“Don’t come on the streets” tweets Vybz Kartel’s attorney, warning the people to maintain social distance after he gained freedom. Check out for more details.

In 2014, Vybz Kartel was convicted for murdering Clive Williams. Recently, Valerie Neita-Robertson, his legal attorney twitted urging the artist’s fandom to practice social distancing even after he’s freed.

“I only ask one favor, tomorrow please celebrate at least 3 FT apart in your homes along with Other #covid-19 Stipulations. Don’t come on the streets.”

WHAT ACTUALLY HAPPENED BACK IN 2014-THE CASE?

Back in 2014, Vybz Kartel’s conviction became paparazzi’s favourite topic of discussion.



The Jamaican music artist was charged for the murder of Clive “Lizard” Williams.



Adidja Azim Palmer a.k.a. Vyb Kartel was initially arrested for possessing Marijuana and later on was slapped with murder charges. The King of Dancehall was sentenced to life long imprisonment by Judge Lennox Campell. The murder case was pretty nasty. The Police had found a text message from the Deejay’s cell phone in which he said that Clive Lizard Williams was chopped off like “mincemeat”. In fact, Clive’s body was never really found.

APPEAL DENIED

The Court denied Vybz Kartel’s appeal on 3rd April. Valerie Neita-Robertson emphasised that the artist “didn’t get a fair trial”. Kartel was sentenced imprisonment for 35 years and his accomplices were sentenced for 25 years. Controversy’s favourite child will remain behind the bars for now.

His fandom is heartbroken over the Court’s decision. Albeit he was convicted in 2014 but “World Boss” has been behind the bars since 2011, almost a decade now.

Vybz began his career back in 2003 with his album Up 2 Di Time. Jail couldn’t stop him from producing new music. The DJ released Kingston Story in 2011, The Voice of the Jamaican Ghetto and Kartel Forever in 2013, Reggae Love Songs in 2014, Viking in 2015,



King of the Dancehall in 2016 and most recently To Tanesha in January 2020.