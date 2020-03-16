Donovan Mitchell Spoke For The First Time From Isolation After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Not too long ago, it’s been revealed that the NBA decided to suspend all games until further notice. This came after a Utah Jazz player has been tested positive for the coronavirus.

Now, it seems that there are two Utah Jazz players who have tested positive for COVID-19.

‘All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus after it was announced that teammate Rudy Gobert had tested positive Wednesday, bringing the NBA season to a halt,’ according to official news.

His teammate, Rudy Gobert, was the first case.

The Shade Room is here with more information, as Donovan is speaking for the first time since he’s in isolation.

‘On Monday, Donovan talked with Robin Roberts via video chat while in isolation to give an update on his condition,’ TSR said.

Donovan was asked how he was feeling, and he said, ‘I’m fine, things are going well. Just in isolation, I got a unique setup. Got no fever, no symptoms as of right now and just blessed to be okay, Right now, the biggest thing for me is to just stay in isolation.’

Someone believes that the whole thing with the coronavirus pandemic is too exaggerated: ‘Bruh the media making it seem like it’s the Spanish flu.’

A commenter posted this: ‘Happy to see this! Don’t want people to panic from getting it if they are young and healthy,’ and someone else said: ‘He doesn’t have a weak immune system that’s the only people it’s affecting.’

One other follower wrote: ‘Glad he’s staying positive despite what he is going through,’ and someone else said: ‘He doesn’t even know his results were faked for an agenda.’

A lot of people were relieved to see that he’s doing fine, and they wished him all the best and speedy recovery during this stressful time.



