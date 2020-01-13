donor-livers-kept-alive-for-a-week-and-repaired-in-major-transplant-breakthrough

Donor livers can now be kept alive for a week and repaired using a new machine which charities say has the potential to ‘dramatically improve’ organ transplantation in Britain.
Currently livers intended for transplant typically survive for only about eight to ten hours on ice, or 24 hours if hooked up to a special perfusion device, severely limiting how far they can be transported.
But the University of Zurich in Switzerland has shown that not only can they keep the organs alive for seven times as long, but their system also repairs damage in livers that would normally have been rejected.
It means that around 60 per cent of diseased or injured livers could now be used.
Researchers and charities say the new machine, which keeps the liver alive by mimicking core body functions, is a major breakthrough in transplant medicine.
Prof. Pierre-Alain Clavien, Chairman of the Department of Surgery and Transplantation at the University Hospital Zurich (USZ), said: “The idea is that we trick the liver, and let it believe it is still in the body.
“We’ve spent four years trialling this in pigs and now we’re ready to use these organs in humans, hopefully this year.
“In the future, for patients with liver cancer, we may be able to take a section of the liver, grow it bigger and transplant it back into the patient. And it should work for other organs as well.”
Transplant is the only option for people with end-stage liver disease, which kills around 11,000 people in England each year has increased by 25 per cent in the last decade, thanks largely to poor diet.
Around 400 people are waiting in Britain for a liver at any one time, but one in 10 will die before an organ becomes available, or will need to be removed from the transplant list because their condition has deteriorated to the point where an operation is no longer possible.
Researchers say the new machine could save many lives of patients suffering from severe liver disease or a variety of cancers, and give surgeons more time to check that the organ used is the most suitable.
And they showed that injured livers can regain full function using the machine. In tests, sixout ten poor-quality human livers, which had been declined for transplantation by all centers in Europe, recovered to full function within one week of perfusion on the device. The next step will be to use these organs for transplantation.
In 2018, there were 975 liver transplants carried out, but a further 599 organs were rejected, meaning four in every 10 donated is wasted. The new system could allow hundreds of the discarded livers to be used.
Commenting on the researche, Pamela Healy, Chief Executive at The British Liver Trust: “Sadly, there continues to be a shortage of livers viable for transplant and hundreds of people die each year while on the waiting list. “This device has the potential to dramatically improve transplant outcomes, allowing livers that were previously thought to be unsuitable to be used and increase the time that livers are able to be kept.
“Ultimately, this could lead to a reduction in waiting list times and mortality rates from advanced liver disease.”
Prof John Forsythe, Medical Director of Organ Donation and Transplantation for NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “To be able to keep a liver functioning for a week is amazing, it allows time for natural recovery of the organ as well as medical interventions which could make an initially unusable organ, transplantable.
“There are currently 408 patients, including 38 children, waiting for a liver transplant in the UK. With the law around organ donation changing later this year in both England and Scotland and research like this, we hope to help more of these patients receive a lifesaving gift.”
The research was published in the journal Nature Biotechnology.