donnie-wahlberg-left-a-$2,020-tip-for-his-ihop-server-on-new-year’s-day

A server at an IHOP in Illinois got a generous — and fitting — tip on New Year’s Day from actor Donnie Wahlberg: $2,020.
“Donnie Wahlberg starting 2020 off like the amazing man he is,” the Dorchester native’s wife, Jenny McCarthy, wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo of the receipt for the meal at an IHOP in St. Charles, Illinois.
On the bill for the $78 meal, Wahlberg thanked his server, Bethany, and wrote, “Happy New Year” and “2020 TIP CHALLENGE.”
. @DonnieWahlberg starting 2020 off like the amazing man he is. #ihop #2020tipchallenge
🥰 pic.twitter.com/AjAEN0hqL6
— Jenny McC-Wahlberg (@JennyMcCarthy) January 1, 2020
The move by Wahlberg follows after a waitress in Michigan was left a $2,020 tip on Sunday, with the message “2020 Tip Challenge” scrawled on the receipt.
