'Done With Compromise...' : JNU Students Union After Fee Hike Is 'Forced'

JNU students are still protesting last year’s hike in hostel fees and utility payments (File)

New Delhi:

The JNU students union has accused the administration of forcing students to pay increased fees ahead of registration for the winter semester, despite JNU announcing a “major rollback” in November after massive protests against a fee hike. In a series of tweets posted late yesterday night on social media, the JNUSU said “some students show(ed) willingness to register after rollback by paying unchanged tuition fees” only to find the university had blocked payment… until they pay increased fees”.

The JNUSU’s claim comes only days after Vice Chancellor Jagadeesh M Kumar told officials from the Education Ministry – who had negotiated the “major rollback” – “all discussions on record have been followed (and are) being implemented in totality”.

“Although some JNU students tried to show their willingness to register after rollback, by paying only the unchanged tuition fees, the administration has now suddenly blocked fee payment for the rest, until they pay the increased fees in the illegal IHA manual,” the JNUSU’s tweet read.

“…students with pending inquiries have been academically suspended even before inquiry process is complete. This is blatant disregard of goodwill gesture. Hence, students will not pay any fees/register. We are done making any compromise till this rogue VC is removed,” the second tweet read.

On Sunday a Twitter account that appears to belong to JNUSU Vice President Saket Moon made similar claims; a screenshot of the university’s fee payment portal shows this message: “You are not eligible to register for this semester… Academically suspended by Chief Proctor Office”.

The JNUSU’s claims come after last week’s comments by the Vice Chancellor; he had appeared to offer protesting students an olive branch when he called for a “new beginning”.

Hundreds of JNU students took to the streets of Delhi in the final three months of last year to protest the hike in hostel fees and utility payments. The students said the increase – around 300 per cent – “will affect an overwhelming number of students”.

Following the massive agitation, which included violent clashes with Delhi Police, the university offered a partial rollback for BPL (below poverty line) students.

However the protesting students, led by Left-backed student groups, have refused to back down and demanded a complete rollback.

The JNU administration has blamed this standoff for the January 5 violent mob attack on students and faculty that left 34 injured, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh – an attack for which both the Vice Chancellor and Delhi Police have received heavy criticism.

Sections of JNU students and faculty members, as well as veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi, have pressed for the Vice Chancellor’s resignation but the government has yet to comply.