donation-turns-controversial!-saif-ali-khan-&-kareena-kapoor-questioned-for-ignoring-pm-cares-fund

A couple of days ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan made an announcement on her Instagram page that she along with husband Saif Ali Khan would be donating to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV), to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. She had posted, "At difficult times like these, we need to come together and help each other. We both have taken steps to do just that and have pledged our support to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV). We urge those of you who can to do the same. United we stand. Jai Hind. Kareena, Saif and Taimur." While some praised the Jab We Met actress for her thoughtful gesture, some were left disappointed with the actress for ignoring PM-CARES fund, where most of the celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, have pledged to make the donations. Here's how netizens reacted to Kareena's post.. @santoshj31: "Ghar mein aag lagi hai aur aap padosi ki madad karne nikli hain..Give India (never heard of)..UNICEF? Your countrymen need it most and you're what you are due to them. Pls consider them for charity first." @pratheeksha6000: "All people who says proud of you, celebrities get paid to put tweet land post like this on social media, if they were really generous they would directly provide it to Indian government funds not to this charities which pays heavy to their ceo's and employees." @soniravi90: "PM relief care is there… you should have pledge for it ..!" @sareelawyerini: "What about PM cares? I mean you guys are not bothered about offering help to India 🇮🇳 is it?" @sharma_komal89: "She has not donated to pmcares fund.i hope that she will do there also." @sheeyaa9: "Why not India mam? And still you can donate to at international level." @jayitashekhar: "It would be better if you worked close to home…..held on to your own….anyways." What's your take on these comments aimed at Kareena and Saif? Let us know in the comments section below. (Social media posts are unedited.)