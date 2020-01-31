Donald Trump's US-Mexico border wall blows over in high winds

The latest headlines in your inbox

A new section of President Donald Trump’s US-Mexico border wall has blown over in high winds, US officials have said.

Steel panels from the fence lining the town of Calexico, California were pictured leaning up against a wall of trees on the Mexican side of the border after being knocked down on Wednesday morning.

The concrete used to anchor the 30ft panels in place had not yet dried as the US Weather Service reported gusts of around 30mph in the area.

It comes a day after Mr Trump boasted at a campaign event in New Jersey that the wall was “going up in record speed”.

A construction crew works on the fallen section of the US-Mexico border wall (AFP via Getty Images)



The fence is one of the President’s key 2016 campaign promises and is part of an effort to stop illegal migration across the 1,954 mile-long US-Mexico border.

The high winds had blown the newly installed panels against the trees lining a road in Mexicali, a city on the Mexican side of the border.

“Luckily, Mexican authorities responded quickly and were able to divert traffic from the nearby street,” US Border Patrol agent Carlos Pitones told the LA Times.

President Donald Trump boasted the wall was going up “at record speed” at a campaign rally in New Jersey (Getty Images)



There was no damage to property or injuries, Mr Pitones said.

Pictures and video show construction workers with a crane apparently attempting to fix the fence.

When visiting a section of the wall in California last year, Mr Trump described its concrete and steel slats as “virtually impenetrable”.

While the project has been hampered by legal challenges, it has been making slow progress.